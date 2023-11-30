Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $41.49 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,083.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

