Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $45.82 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,509,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $45,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 977,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

