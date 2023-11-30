Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,881 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.67% of Medpace worth $49,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,213,938. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $271.14. 7,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average is $246.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

