Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $62.16 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,834. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $192.51.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

