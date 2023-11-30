Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.87. 152,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
