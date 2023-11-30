Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,426.17. 6,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,440.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

