Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of Casey’s General Stores worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $275.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.76.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.