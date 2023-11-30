Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 38,716 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $61,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.62 and a 200-day moving average of $331.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

