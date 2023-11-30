Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $53,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,905. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

