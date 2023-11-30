Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,718 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $58,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

