Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 454,797 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 454,797 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $51,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,083. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

