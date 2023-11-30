Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 280,284 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,115. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

