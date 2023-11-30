Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESMC opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Escalon Medical has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.39.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

