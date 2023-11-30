EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 855.3% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 0.6 %

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

ESLOY opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Featured Stories

