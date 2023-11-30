Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.63 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,038.82 or 0.05409798 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $245.15 billion and $8.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,236 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

