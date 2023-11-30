Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 3.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 3,348,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,295,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

