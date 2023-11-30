Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 573.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMNB

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.