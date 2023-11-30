Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Insider Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG – Get Free Report) insider Dato’ Liou (Larry) Gan acquired 10,000,000 shares of Fatfish Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).

Fatfish Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fatfish Group Company Profile

Fatfish Group Limited is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-ups and growth stage investments. It invests in the Internet sector with a focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technologies, technology, internet, and consumer Internet venture. It prefers to take majority controlling stake.

