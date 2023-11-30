Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 185.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,810 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on FSS

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

