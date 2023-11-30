Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $4,782,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,141,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,460,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.42 and a 200 day moving average of $312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

