Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.5 %

RACE opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.50. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.