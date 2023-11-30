Financial Analysis: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13% Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.09, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

This table compares KLDiscovery and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.07 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.82 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.79 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -19.32

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taboola.com beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

