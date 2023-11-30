First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 434.8% in November

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $22.99.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
