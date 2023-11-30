First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 906.1% in November

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 906.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.79 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.