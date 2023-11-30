Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

FIVE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.34. 650,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

