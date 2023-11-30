Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.64-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Five Below by 342.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

