FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,487,915. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

WMT stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,650. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.