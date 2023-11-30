FLC Capital Advisors Has $815,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $70,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.54. 63,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.71. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.