FLC Capital Advisors Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 242,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.