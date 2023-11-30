FLC Capital Advisors Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SCHG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 242,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
