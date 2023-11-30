FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 10,934,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,711,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.35, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

