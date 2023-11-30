FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 3,268,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,009. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

