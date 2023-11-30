FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 472,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,889. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

