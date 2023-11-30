FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,800 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

