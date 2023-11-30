FLC Capital Advisors Sells 32,872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,908. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

