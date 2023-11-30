FLC Capital Advisors Sells 5,377 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 134.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 485,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after buying an additional 244,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 132,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 794,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,030. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.