Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 548,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

