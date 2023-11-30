FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 182,865 shares.The stock last traded at $23.16 and had previously closed at $23.06.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

