Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fluor worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after acquiring an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fluor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,414,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 146,746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2,591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 168,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

