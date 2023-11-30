Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

