Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

