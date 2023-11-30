Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 999,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,552. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

