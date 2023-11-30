Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Geron by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

GERN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 562,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geron

Geron Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.