Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 351.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,383 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Frontline worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after buying an additional 3,904,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Frontline by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,031 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Shares of FRO opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Frontline plc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

