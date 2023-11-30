Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $345.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

