Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Geoff Wilson Buys 51,200 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson purchased 51,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$59,289.60 ($39,264.64).

Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Geoff Wilson purchased 18,021 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$21,805.41 ($14,440.67).

On Tuesday, September 5th, Geoff Wilson purchased 22,012 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$26,634.52 ($17,638.75).

On Friday, September 1st, Geoff Wilson purchased 32,023 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$38,715.81 ($25,639.61).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.43%.

About Future Generation Global

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

