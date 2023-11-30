GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,417,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,287,023 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $16.25.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 157,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

