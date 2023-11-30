Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 93.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 45.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 104,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.24. 32,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $434.41. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

