Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Genelux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of GNLX opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.98.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,316. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

