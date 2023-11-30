Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Genelux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genelux
Genelux Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Genelux
In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,316. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.