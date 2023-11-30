General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 826,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

