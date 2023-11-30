Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 98,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 428,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 222,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,956. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

